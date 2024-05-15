Iranian knowledge-based companies export USD2.506B worth of products last year

(MENAFN) In the previous Iranian calendar year, which concluded on March 19, 2024, Iran's knowledge-based companies made significant strides in international trade, exporting over 3.6 million tons of products valued at USD2.506 billion, according to data from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).



During the same period, knowledge-based companies also imported goods totaling 1.158 million tons valued at USD5.141 billion. Approximately 85 percent of these imports originated from key trading partners such as China, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, Germany, and India, as reported by an Iranian news agency.



Iranian knowledge-based companies predominantly exported their products to China, Iraq, the UAE, Turkey, and Russia, underscoring the global reach of Iran's technological innovations.



These exports and imports by knowledge-based companies contributed significantly to Iran's overall trade landscape, accounting for 2.6 percent of the country's total exports by weight and 5 percent by value. Notably, advanced materials and products leveraging chemical technologies constituted approximately 80 percent of the export value of these companies.



China emerged as the leading buyer of Iranian knowledge-based products during this period, reflecting the strong demand for Iranian technological solutions in international markets.



Deputy Industry Minister Mohammad-Majid Fouladgar highlighted the robust presence of knowledge-based industrial companies in Iran, with approximately 10,000 such companies currently active across the country. Fouladgar emphasized the Industry Ministry's commitment to further expanding this ecosystem, underscoring efforts to nurture innovation and entrepreneurship in Iran's industrial landscape.

