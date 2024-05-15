Iran to implement modern irrigation systems across 1.75M ha of farmland by 2027

(MENAFN) Deputy Agriculture Minister Safdar Niazi has outlined ambitious plans to equip 350,000 hectares of farmland across Iran with modern irrigation systems annually, as mandated by the seventh five-year national development plan spanning from 2023 to 2027. Niazi emphasized the necessity of securing appropriate financial resources and fulfilling logistical requirements to execute this initiative effectively.



Highlighting progress made thus far, Niazi revealed that as of March 2023, approximately 2.8 million hectares of the country's farmland had already been equipped with modern irrigation systems. This achievement reflects the ongoing efforts of the Agriculture Ministry's modern irrigation systems development program.



In addition to modern irrigation systems, Niazi underscored the importance of constructing irrigation and drainage sub-networks in 1.6 million hectares of farmland. He reported significant progress in this endeavor, with 33,000 kilometers of piped water transfer projects and 813,000 hectares of traditional river cover projects already implemented nationwide.



To expedite project completion and enhance agricultural water productivity, Niazi outlined key policies and approaches, including leveraging new technologies, fostering collaboration with universities, research institutions, and specialized organizations, and accelerating the adoption of innovative irrigation methods.



The urgency of these efforts is underscored by recent drought conditions in Iran, which have highlighted the critical need for effective water management strategies, particularly in rural areas. Addressing this challenge is essential for ensuring the resilience and sustainability of Iran's agricultural sector in the face of evolving climatic conditions and water scarcity concerns.

