Yearly egg exports in Iran hit 130K tons

(MENAFN) During the previous Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 19, Iran achieved significant milestones in egg exports, with approximately 130,000 tons of eggs valued at over USD140 million exported to target countries. Mohammad-Ebrahim Hassannejad, the deputy agriculture minister for livestock and poultry affairs, highlighted this accomplishment, noting that Iranian eggs found their way to markets in countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Qatar, Oman, and the UAE.



This export surge represented a substantial increase from the previous year, with exports soaring by 75,000 tons compared to the preceding period, when total exports stood at 55,000 tons. Iran's capacity for egg production is notable, with the country capable of producing up to 1.6 million tons annually.



The bulk of Iranian egg exports are directed towards neighboring countries, including Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, and Qatar. Domestically, over 1.25 million tons of eggs were consumed within Iran during the same period.



Looking ahead, officials anticipate further growth in egg exports, with projections aiming to reach 160,000 tons in the current Iranian calendar year. Concurrently, Hassannejad highlighted Iran's robust chicken production sector, which boasts more than 18,300 active poultry units and an annual production output of approximately 2.6 million tons of chicken meat.



A key objective for the near future is achieving self-sufficiency in chicken meat production. Plans are underway to fulfill all strategic reserves from domestic production sources, in addition to meeting domestic consumption demands. This strategy aligns with broader efforts to enhance food security and bolster the agricultural sector's contribution to Iran's economy.

MENAFN15052024000045015839ID1108216529