Dr. Rommel Sergio - Emerging Innovation: Business Transformation in the New Normal

(MENAFNEditorial) Acclaimed author Prof. Rommel Sergio delighted his fans from academia and industry at the Canadian University Campus in City Walk with his book signing event for his latest book launch 'Emerging Innovation: Business Transformation in the New Normal'. The book, jointly authored by Prof. Muhammad Usman Tariq from Abu Dhabi University and Prof. Rommel Sergio from Canadian University Dubai, takes readers on an enlightening journey through the rapidly changing business landscape. It brings 111 compact case studies from a range of industries around the world. The book serves as a vital resource for business leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals seeking strategies to navigate unfamiliar challenges and emerge stronger than before. It covers a wide range of topics, including the use of advanced technology, innovative business approaches, employee involvement, and effective risk management practices. Prof. Sergio engaged with fans, signing copies of his book and sharing insights into his creative process and inspirations.

The event fostered a sense of community among readers, aspiring academics, and professionals, with attendees praising Prof. Sergio's genuine interaction.



