Russians Fired Nine Times At Settlements In Donetsk Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, May 14, Russian troops fired nine times at settlements in the Donetsk region.

The head of the Donetsk Military District, Vadym Filashkin, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“In just one day, Russians fired nine times at the settlements of the Donetsk region. 336 people, including 57 children, were evacuated from the frontline,” he said.

It is noted that in the Pokrovsk district, the Marinka community, Paraskoviivka,

Kostiantynivka, and Yelyzavetivka were shelled. In the Kurakhivka community, three houses were damaged in Veselyi Hai. In the Hrodivka community, an outbuilding in Ivanivka was damaged.

In the Kramatorsk district, Lyman community, Torske, Terny, Yampolivka, Zarichne, Ivanivka, and Yampil were shelled. In Mykolaivka, three houses and an administrative building were damaged. In Stara Mykolaivka of the Illinivka community, four objects were damaged.

In the Bakhmut district, Chasiv Yar community, 10 private houses and a multi-story building were damaged. A non-residential building was damaged in Siversk.

The RMA added that no information on casualties was received during the day.

As reported, the Donetsk region is currently under constant shelling by Russian troops, civilians suffer almost daily, and residential and administrative buildings, enterprises, energy, and infrastructure facilities are being destroyed.

Donetsk region has the longest frontline, which is about 300 kilometers.