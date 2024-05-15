Blinken: U.S. Allocates Additional $2 Billion For Military Support To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States is allocating an additional $2 billion in military funding for Ukraine.

This was announced by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a joint briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We have, of course, the supplemental, and the assistance from the supplemental is on its way. In fact, we're on it. Some of it's already been delivered. But today I want to add to that by announcing that we will provide an additional $2 billion in foreign military financing for Ukraine. And we put this together in a first-of-its-kind defense enterprise fund,” Blinken said.

According to Blinken, this funding will consist of three components.

NATO will be more secure with Ukraine by its side -

First, this fund will provide assistance today so that Ukraine can get weapons; second, it will allow us to focus on investments in Ukraine's defense infrastructure; and third, it will build a defense industry base that will help further strengthen the ability to produce what Ukraine needs now.

“And finally, using this fund to help Ukraine purchase military equipment from other countries, not just the United States, for Ukraine's use. All of this, in particular as we're thinking about the defense industrial base, builds on an incredible spirit of innovation, of ingenuity, of entrepreneurship, that we see here in Ukraine, and that I again had a chance to witness for myself,” he added.

As reported, on Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized during his visit to Kyiv that the U.S. side is committed to ensuring Ukraine's success on the battlefield.