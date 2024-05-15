Al Habtoor Motors and JAC Motors strike gold with summer saving offers

(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, UAE, 15 May 2024: Al Habtoor Motors, the sole distributor of JAC Motors in the UAE, brings summer savings to all, offering great deals on its S3+, JS4, J7, and JS6 models starting from 1st May. On top of all the fantastic deals available, Al Habtoor Motors is giving five grams of gold with every vehicle purchase.

Known for its best customer service over several decades, Al Habtoor Motors maintains its commitment to customer satisfaction by offering five years of warranty on an unlimited mileage, as well as free servicing within the first 30,000 km driven on these JAC models upon purchase. These exceptional vehicles will also be available with zero down payment and free registration, making driving a JAC vehicle more affordable and rewarding than ever before. Ensuring the experience of driving a JAC vehicle is the best it can possibly be this summer, Al Habtoor Motors and JAC Motors are also offering free tinting, ceramic polish, and scotchguard available for these vehicles alongside all the other offers.

With a wide variety of vehicle types across the JAC Motors model range, from sedans to Mid-size SUV sizes, this summer deal is ideal for anyone looking to purchase a new vehicle soon. The S3+ brings together practicality and style with a mid-range size as well as all the latest safety technology. The JS4 brings a totally modern look, presenting a geometric yet seamless appearance to both the vehicles' interior and exterior. Adding to this, the JS4 is also the ideal size for small families looking for a new vehicle, while the J7 model is suited for drivers with a sporty taste, combining Asian technology with German quality standards. Finally, the JS6 is uniquely crafted, treating the driver to a sporty experience whilst maintaining the presence of an SUV size.

Overall, the sleek and modern designs on all these models make it both a sensible and stylish purchase for anyone. Starting from just AED 937 per month, these vehicles are also available under the best trade-in offers on the market.

Save this Summer with Al Habtoor Motors by availing these amazing deals that are tailored for all, while getting five grams of gold!





MENAFN15052024007566016328ID1108216511