Fintex Summit 2024 In Baku Showcases Surge In Fintech And Banking Innovations

The Fintex Summit 2024 (Finance and Technologies Expo) kickedoff in Baku, with a focus on "New Trends in Banking and FinanceEcosystem: Innovative Solutions, FinTech, and Security," Azernews reports.

Ruslan Talibov, Chairman of the Management Board of theAzerbaijan Fintech Association, reported a nearly tenfold increasein non-cash payments in Azerbaijan over the last five years duringthe summit.

Talibov highlighted the evolving customer behaviour and relatedrequirements in the sector, emphasising the growing importance offintech in meeting these demands.

According to Talibov, in the last 4 years, payments for one POSterminal have increased 4 times and reached about 10,000 manats($5,882): "This brings new targets to fintech due to theincreasingly changing customer behaviour and related requirementsin the sector."

Vusal Gasimli, Executive Director of the Centre for Analysis ofEconomic Reforms and Communication, revealed ongoing efforts toprepare a 'fintech strategy for 2024-2028' in Azerbaijan, aiming todefine goals and directions for sector development.

Gasimli noted the successful expansion of Azerbaijani fintechcompanies into foreign markets, including Turkiye, Kazakhstan,Uzbekistan, and Pakistan, underscoring the sector's potential forfurther growth.

"In the last 5 years, the country's banks have spent 300 millionmanats (about $176.5 million) on the implementation of financialtechnologies. Since May of this year, the Central Bank hasintroduced a special regulatory sandbox that will allow testing newfintech products and services in real-world conditions. Also, theInstant Payments System, which includes modern payment solutions,and the blockchain-based A Digital Identification System have beencreated," Gasimli added.

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) announced that over 20payment and electronic money organisations have applied forlicences, with plans to issue licences to compliant organisationsby the end of the month.

Rashad Orujov, the First Deputy Chairman of the CBA, said thatthe CBA considers relevant applications and provides necessarylegal support within the framework of active communication withorganisations.

Orujov noted that it is planned to start issuing licences toorganisations that meet all legislative requirements by the end ofthis month.

Zakir Nuriyev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Banks Association,emphasised the importance of deepening integration of paymentecosystems with neighboring countries and implementing legislativereforms to support digital banking and payment services.

He said that legislative reforms on the formation of digitalbanks, the provision of payment services based on open bankingtechnologies, and the and the expansion of the scope of electronicmoney applications are among the tasks to be implemented in theupcoming period.

"Strengthening the integration of payment systems between Turkiсstates, developing these relations can be a start. One of theimportant steps in this direction is the optimisation of cost itemsin the payment services market, as well as the tariff policyapplied by international payment systems for market participants,"added the ABA chairman.

It should be noted that the Fintex Summit 2024 provided aplatform for discussing financial technologies, digitization, andthe payment ecosystem, attracting participation from bank CEOsacross Azerbaijan.

Looking ahead, the Fintex Summit Istanbul is scheduled forOctober 2024 in Turkiye, while the International Banking Forum willconvene in Baku on December 3-4.