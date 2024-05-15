Industrial production growth in Eurozone drops in March

(MENAFN) In March, the growth momentum of industrial production in the Eurozone showed signs of tapering off compared to the previous month, as indicated by data released on Wednesday. According to figures from Eurostat, industrial output in the euro area increased by 0.6 percent from the previous month. However, this growth represented a slowdown from February's upwardly revised 1 percent surge.



A closer look at the sectoral performance reveals a mixed picture. Production for capital goods saw a notable increase of 1 percent, indicating continued investment activity. However, other sectors experienced declines, with non-durable consumer goods witnessing a substantial decrease of 2.7 percent, while production for durable goods fell by 1.1 percent. Energy production declined by 0.9 percent, and intermediate goods production saw a marginal decrease of 0.5 percent.



In the broader European Union, industrial production also saw a moderate increase of 0.2 percent in March, following a stronger 0.9 percent monthly growth observed in February.



Despite the month-on-month fluctuations, industrial production in both the euro area and the EU exhibited a decline of 1.0 percent on an annual basis. This suggests a lingering impact of broader economic challenges or structural factors affecting the industrial sector across the region.



These figures underscore the complex dynamics at play within the Eurozone's industrial landscape, influenced by various internal and external factors. While certain sectors continue to show resilience, others face ongoing challenges, highlighting the need for nuanced analysis to understand the underlying trends shaping industrial performance in the region.

