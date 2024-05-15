Eurozone gross domestic product rebounds by 0.3 percent in January-March

(MENAFN) In the January to March period of this year, there was a notable rebound in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) across the euro area, marking a significant turnaround from the previous quarters' slight contraction. According to initial estimates released by Eurostat on Wednesday, the GDP in the euro area expanded by 0.3 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis. This uptick signifies the strongest quarterly growth recorded since the third quarter of 2022, indicating a promising economic trajectory for the region.



The positive momentum extended beyond the euro area, encompassing the wider European Union as well. Across the EU, the GDP also experienced a 0.3 percent increase compared to the preceding three-month period. This growth is particularly noteworthy as it follows a period of stagnation observed in the two previous quarters, suggesting a resurgence in economic activity across the broader European landscape.



Germany, as the largest economy in Europe, contributed to this overall improvement, registering a 0.2 percent expansion in GDP during the first quarter of 2024. This growth comes on the heels of a contraction of 0.5 percent experienced in the final quarter of 2023, indicating a notable reversal in economic fortunes for the powerhouse economy.



Examining the performance on an annual basis, both the euro area and the EU witnessed a modest increase of 0.4 percent in GDP for the three-month period ending in March. These figures underscore a gradual but steady recovery in economic output across the region, bolstering optimism for sustained growth in the coming quarters.



It's important to note that the Eurozone, also referred to as the euro area or EA19, encompasses member states utilizing the common currency, the euro, while the EU27 includes all member countries, regardless of their currency affiliation. This distinction highlights the interconnected yet diverse economic landscape within Europe, where varying growth trajectories contribute to the overall regional dynamics.

