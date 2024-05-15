Kuwait PM Receives Congratulatory Call From Qatari Counterpart

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received a congratulatory call Wednesday from Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.
Sheikh Mohammad congratulated His Highness on being appointed Prime Minister and forming a new government, wishing him success and Kuwait further progress and prosperity under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
His Highness Sheikh Ahmad expressed his gratitude in reply for his kind sentiments that reflect the two countries's deep brotherly relations, wishing Sheikh Mohammad long-lasting health. (end)
