Palestinians Marks 76 Years Since Nakba

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo Feature by Nojoud Al-Qasim

RAMALLAH, May 15 (KUNA) -- Palestinians gathered in the West Bank, waving flags and marching to mark the 76th Nakba Day, which commemorates the displacement of Palestinians during the 1948 war, insisting on the right of return and rejecting displacement, starvation and occupation crimes.

This year's Nakba day coincides with the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where families are violently tortured and displaced out of the West Bank.

Palestinians refer to it as the Nakba, Arabic for catastrophe, when 700,000 Palestinians fled or were driven from their homes during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war. (end)

nq











MENAFN15052024000071011013ID1108216459