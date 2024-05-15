Kuwait National Guard Deputy Chief Congratulates Newly Sworn-In Gov't

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 15 (KUNA) -- The deputy chief of Kuwait's National Guard Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Sabah congratulated Kuwait's new government on taking the oath of office before His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Wishing His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah every success after taking his oath, alongside his cabinet, the deputy chief of the national guard hoped Kuwait's new premier would succeed in bringing national aspirations to fruition, according to a statement by the military body.

He went on to wish the nation persistent prosperity and development under its "wise leadership," added the statement. (end)

