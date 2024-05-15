Hope Spring Launches Free Ecards For Mental Health Awareness Week

(MENAFN- Pressat) As part of their contribution to mental health awareness week, Hope Spring charity ecard website announced the launch of ten new eCards, with positive messages. The messages in the ecads are designed to uplift people struggling with mental help challenges. Annual mental health awareness in the UK for 2024 takes place between 13 and 19 of May.

According to the platform manager for Hope Spring eCards, Seun Olonade, the cheerful and uplifting eCars with positive mental health messages, can help demonstrate to people battling with mental health problems that they are not alone. She added that her organisation is making the eCards available to everyone free of charge.“You just need to visit our mental health ecards page to get started” she added.

Hereford based Hope Spring water poverty alleviation charity, started their ecard platform five years ago. The platform has become a significant fundraiser for the organisation, facilitating sending of thousands of eCards a year. The platform users have the option of sending an eCard for free or to make a donation to the charity.

Their platform boasts thousands of eCards, mainly for special occasions such as birthdays and Christmas. They create special cards for occasions such as mental health awareness week. You can find the full range of occasions they have eCards for on their website and social media pages.

Hundreds of specialist mental health charities, businesses and other organisations are using mental health awareness week to amplify information about mental health, as part of mental health awareness week 2024.