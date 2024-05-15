Lee Kum Kee Sponsors The 9Th World Championship Of Chinese Cuisine

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Lee Kum Kee will be the exclusive condiment sponsor of the 9th World Championship of Chinese Cuisine.

As the world's most recognised name in Asian sauces and condiments, Lee Kum Kee is committed to a mission of promoting Chinese culinary culture worldwide. Lee Kum Kee will showcase an array of its high-quality sauce products, inspiring participating chefs to create unique and delicious dishes.

This edition of the championship is an exciting milestone as it will be hosted in Vancouver for the first time. Over 70 teams from different countries and regions will demonstrate their exceptional skill as they compete for the prestigious Lee Kum Kee World Championship of Chinese Cuisine Grand Gold Award. The event will also foster meaningful cultural exchange among contestants and spectators alike.

Visitors to the three-day event can also drop by a Lee Kum Kee booth to browse its diverse range of sauce products. Each visitor will have a chance to receive a goodie bag with selected Lee Kum Kee sauces and recipes, allowing them to bring home the rich flavours of Asia.

Launched in Shanghai, China, in 1992, the WCCC is a prestigious event that showcases the finest culinary skills and Chinese gastronomic culture while facilitating international exchange. It has earned the reputation of being the 'Olympics of Chinese cuisine'. With the latest edition building upon the success of previous events in Rotterdam, Singapore, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Kuala Lumpur and Tokyo, WCCC continues to attract attention from around the world.

About Lee Kum Kee

Lee Kum Kee was established in 1888 when its founder, Lee Kum Sheung created his own oyster sauce in Nanshui, Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China. With a glorious history of over 135 years, Lee Kum Kee has become an international household name as well as a symbol of quality and trust. Today, it offers more than 300 types of sauces and condiments in over 100 countries and regions.

About the World Championship of Chinese Cuisine

The World Championship of Chinese Cuisine is organised by the World Federation of Chinese Catering Industry every four years. It is a prestigious event that showcases fine culinary skills and Chinese gastronomic culture while facilitating international exchange. Since its inaugural edition in Shanghai, China in 1992, it has earned the reputation of being the 'Olympics of Chinese cuisine'.



