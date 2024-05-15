               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Agility Global PLC Reports Q1 2024 Net Profit Of $30.5 Million


5/15/2024 9:15:21 AM

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Board approves $65 million interim cash dividends.

Q1 2024

(Million USD)

Q1 2023

Carved out

(Million USD)

Variance

(%)

Revenue

979.4

927.6

5.6%

EBITDA

169.5

126.5

34.0%

EBIT

95.4

62.2

53.3%

Net Profit

30.5

7.2

323.1%

EPS (cents)

0.58

0.14

323.1%

Numbers above are rounded

ABU DHABI – May 15, 2024

Agility Global PLC,
a multi-business owner and operator and long-term investor in global and regional businesses, today reported Q1 2024 earnings of $30.5 million, or 0.58 cents per share. EBITDA grew 34% to $169.5 million, and revenue increased 5.6% to $979.4 million. (Note that figures for the comparable period are carved-out financials).


