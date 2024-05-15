Agility Global PLC Reports Q1 2024 Net Profit Of $30.5 Million

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Board approves $65 million interim cash dividends.
|
|
Q1 2024
(Million USD)
|
Q1 2023
Carved out
(Million USD)
|
Variance
(%)
|
Revenue
|
979.4
|
927.6
|
5.6%
|
EBITDA
|
169.5
|
126.5
|
34.0%
|
EBIT
|
95.4
|
62.2
|
53.3%
|
Net Profit
|
30.5
|
7.2
|
323.1%
|
EPS (cents)
|
0.58
|
0.14
|
323.1%
.
Numbers above are rounded
ABU DHABI – May 15, 2024
–
Agility Global PLC,
a multi-business owner and operator and long-term investor in global and regional businesses, today reported Q1 2024 earnings of $30.5 million, or 0.58 cents per share. EBITDA grew 34% to $169.5 million, and revenue increased 5.6% to $979.4 million. (Note that figures for the comparable period are carved-out financials).
MENAFN15052024003092003082ID1108216327
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.