Agility Global PLC Reports Q1 2024 Net Profit Of $30.5 Million

ABU DHABI – May 15, 2024 – Agility Global PLC, a multi-business owner and operator and long-term investor in global and regional businesses, today reported Q1 2024 earnings of $30.5 million, or 0.58 cents per share. EBITDA grew 34% to $169.5 million, and revenue increased 5.6% to $979.4 million. (Note that figures for the comparable period are carved-out financials).

