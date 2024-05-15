Cambodia Visa For Greek, Indian, Irish, Italian And Latvian Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) CAMBODIA VISA FOR GREEK CITIZENS

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation introduced the Cambodia e-Visa in 2006. This is an official record digitally linked to your passport, allowing access and movement throughout Cambodia. The e-Visa for Cambodia is an electronic authorization for qualifying individuals to visit Cambodia for tourism during a designated period. Individuals from most countries, including Greece, have access to this online platform. The e-Visa granted to Greek citizens for Cambodia is valid for 90 days from the date of issuance. One entry permits a stay of up to 30 days in Cambodia. Greek passport holders can apply for a Cambodian electronic visa from the comfort of their own homes in 20 to 30 minutes, eliminating the need to visit an embassy or consular office. The procedure is extremely straightforward, quick, and efficient.

Cambodia e-Visa Requirements

Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.







CAMBODIA VISA FOR INDIAN CITIZENS

Cambodia is a popular destination for travelers worldwide, not only within Southeast Asia. Angkor Wat, the biggest religious building in the world, is situated there and hosts various major festivals happening all year round. In 2006, the Cambodian government streamlined the visa process for foreign visitors to make it more convenient, cost-effective, and straightforward. When the Cambodian e-visa was introduced, Indian nationals were permitted to apply for it through online submission. Indian citizens can apply for a Cambodia e-visa for purposes of either tourism or business. Indian candidates must specify the reason for their visit on the application form. The Cambodian tourist visa for Indians is valid for three months from the date of issue, and you can stay in Cambodia for up to 30 days from the date of your arrival if you use an eVisa. India passport holders can apply for a Cambodian electronic visa in 20 to 30 minutes from the comfort of their own homes, eliminating the need to visit an embassy or consular office. The procedure is extremely simple, quick, and effective.

CAMBODIA VISA FOR IRISH CITIZENS

In 2006, Cambodia's government implemented a new type of visa to help enhance the tourism industry. A statement has been made saying that individuals from over 150 nations, like Ireland, can apply for various types of visas for Cambodia, including an e-visa. Irish nationals should think about opting for the e-visa for Cambodia as an excellent choice. This visa allows Irish citizens to travel for tourism, business, or pleasure. This specific electronic visa remains valid for three months after its approval date. When they first arrive in Cambodia, visitors can stay in the country for up to 30 days. Irish citizens prefer the Cambodia e-Visa the most due to its convenience. The online application process is simple and can be completed in under 10 minutes. More importantly, there is no need for you to visit an embassy.

CAMBODIA VISA FOR ITALIAN CITIZENS

In 2006, Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation launched the Cambodia e-visa, also known as electronic visa. The e-Visa for Cambodia, available to citizens from 200 countries such as Italy, is a digital travel authorization. Citizens of Italy can travel to Cambodia for tourism, relaxation, or short business trips with an eVisa. Italian nationals are allowed to remain in Cambodia for up to 30 days when they have a valid Cambodia e-visa. Italian citizens are allowed to enter Cambodia with a single-entry eVisa that is valid for three months from the issuance date, so plan your trip accordingly. The entire visa application process takes about 15 minutes and can be done from the comfort of one's own office or home.

CAMBODIA VISA FOR LATVIAN CITIZENS

The Cambodia e-visa, also known as electronic visa, was established by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia in 2006. The e-Visa for Cambodia is an electronic entry document that is valid for citizens of more than 200 countries, including Latvia. Citizens of Latvia can choose to get an eVisa for purposes of tourism, leisure, or short-term business while visiting Cambodia. Latvian nationals have the option to visit Cambodia for up to 30 days using the Cambodia e-visa. Take into account that a Cambodian eVisa for Latvian citizens is valid for three months from the date of issue and allows for a single entry into the country, so plan your trip accordingly. The entire visa application process takes about 15 minutes and can be done from the comfort of one's own office or home.

