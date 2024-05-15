The 10th Annual Destination Wedding Planners Congress wrapped up a Successful Decade Annual of Excellence and Innovation in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

(MENAFN- Yardstick Marketing Management) 14th May 2024, Dubai, United Arab Emirates: - A decade-long journey of the world’s strongest B2B platform for destination weddings was commemorated at the 10th Annual Destination Wedding Planners (DWP) Congress. Organized by QnA International and in collaboration with Strategic Event Partner RSVP Events, this year’s Congress was held amidst the iconic Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe from April 15th-17th 2024, celebrating a decade of unmatched excellence and innovation in destination weddings.



Over the 3 days, the DWP Congress transformed Victoria Falls into a hub of creativity and collaboration, drawing attendees from over 70 countries. This milestone event in the B2B destination wedding sector lived up to its reputation by offering unforgettable experiences that captivated all those who participated. From exceptional experiences like breakfasts with th elephants, witnessing the majestic falls up-close, networking during a train ride to the Vic Falls bridge, to the resplendent evening functions and the must do sunset cruise on the Zambezi River, to riveting conference sessions & discussions, and most importantly, the one-to-one prescheduled meetings, attendees soaked in every aspect of the decade annual with zeal.



Tapiwa Mukoti, Founder & Managing Director, RSVP Weddings & Events said that “It’s been mind-blowing hosting DWP Congress in Zimbabwe, we have never had an event this big but together with the amazing DWP team we figured it out. It’s been a phenomenal experience and hearing the feedback from everybody, as I am walking people pulling me aside and saying, this has just been the most amazing experience is so wonderful to hear”.



“DWP Congress is quite an important platform because you get to share your experience as an individual and as a company and you get to meet a lot of people who are suppliers or vendors from all over the globe, I think it’s a great networking experience. It also offers extensive experience for individuals at various levels, whether they come as planners or creative executors” added Ali Behnam Bakhtiar Founder, Ali Bakhtiar Designs, one of the leading names in the wedding industry for Royalty and Ultra High Net-Worth weddings.

Karen Tran, Internationally Renowned Event and Floral Designer & Founder, Karen Tran Inc expressed that “DWP is an intricate part of our wedding industry. It has brought together so many layers of professionals and truly those layers have melted together in one roof. And it has been a melting pot of all the creators.”

Sandeep Shevale, Regional Manager of Tourism Marketing and Promotion Sector at Qatar Tourism said, “The DWP Congress, every year in different destinations, brings a local flair as well as gathers great destination wedding planners from all over the globe, that was the main criteria for us to host the DWP last year. It’s a perfect platform to bring all the congregates within the wedding community let it be event suppliers, who drive this industry together.”

One of the top wedding planners from USA, Jennifer Zabinski Founder & President, JZ Events, shares “This is my third DWP that I am speaking at, and I have to say that the people I have met here are just so genuine, nice and so approachable and really invested in the trade, sometimes you can go to conferences, and they may not have that essence. Every event I learn something new and that knowledge is so powerful and so rich and so here I come and understand how people do event planning in different parts of the world and how they communicate, what trends they have versus what trends we are seeing in the States or in Europe. It’s just a great place and a platform to learn what’s going on in the world. I would say - Come to DWP! “

“We hosted the 7th DWP Congress in Mitsis Alila in Rhodes, which was a fantastic experience for all of us. After 3 difficult years of COVID, we realized that the business is out there, a lot of professional businesses are at a global scale. Connecting with many professional wedding planners and industry peers during and after the DWP congress showed us that requests are pouring in from countries all over the world, not just Europe. Regarding this year’s Congress, the nature, the people, and the uniqueness of the place, it’s out of this world and again the professionals of DWP created a very fantastic once-in-a-lifetime experience. I have enjoyed every single minute here” expressed” Lefteris Tsoukalas, General Manager at Mitsis Alila Resort & Spa, host hotel for DWP Congress 2021.

One of the key wedding planner from South Africa, Christina Holt, Founder & Director of Wedding Concepts, reflected on her enriching experience, remarking, "The quality of the delegates here at DWP is a beautiful mix. We have got some of the top planners internationally and some new emerging talent and I think we are all learning from each other, which is very exciting. What sets DWP apart for me is the sheer internationalism of it. It is a truly global platform.



Sharing his perspective on the event's impact, Gideon Hermosa, Creative Director and Designer at House of Hermosa, added, "I had the chance to meet many people from different parts of the world. It's not just about marketing my brand but also about networking, exploring different markets, and potentially finding future collaborations. I'm very happy and grateful for the opportunity."



Sidh NC, Director, QNA International, the organizers of the DWP Congress remarked on the success of the event stating, "As we reflect on a decade of hosting the Destination Wedding Planners Congress, I am immensely proud of how each year we've not only met the industry's expectations but exceeded them, bringing together the brightest minds from around the globe. The 10th Annual DWP Congress was not just a milestone but a testament to the boundless possibilities within the global wedding industry."



QnA International extends its deepest gratitude to all the partners, speakers, and attendees who made the 10th Annual DWP Congress a resounding success as well as the Strategic Event Partner, RSVP Events, for their invaluable support and collaboration. And for all the patrons of the destination wedding fraternity waiting with bated breath for the next edition, look out for the announcement of the 2025 dates soon!





