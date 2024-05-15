Thuraya unveils groundbreaking next generation IP NEO terminal developed in collaboration with Cobham Satcom

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 15 May 2024: Thuraya Telecommunications Company (Thuraya), the mobile satellite services subsidiary of the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat), has announced IP NEO, the first in a new family of next-generation satellite communications products packed with advanced features and technology.
The state-of-the-art IP NEO has been designed to deliver powerful simultaneous voice and data transfer capabilities making it the ideal product for government, non-governmental organisations, the energy sector, and enterprise use cases.
The product was developed in partnership with Cobham Satcom, a leading manufacturer of robust satcom solutions, and showcases Thuraya’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge satellite communication solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers.
The IP NEO is a lightweight portable satellite L-band broadband data terminal and part of a rich portfolio of products based on a robust platform manufactured by Cobham Satcom. The product is primed to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Thuraya 4 Next Generation System (T4-NGS) to provide enhanced connectivity services and extended coverage.
MENAFN15052024007469016123ID1108216263
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.