Thuraya unveils groundbreaking next generation IP NEO terminal developed in collaboration with Cobham Satcom

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 15 May 2024: Thuraya Telecommunications Company (Thuraya), the mobile satellite services subsidiary of the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat), has announced IP NEO, the first in a new family of next-generation satellite communications products packed with advanced features and technology.



The state-of-the-art IP NEO has been designed to deliver powerful simultaneous voice and data transfer capabilities making it the ideal product for government, non-governmental organisations, the energy sector, and enterprise use cases.



The product was developed in partnership with Cobham Satcom, a leading manufacturer of robust satcom solutions, and showcases Thuraya’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge satellite communication solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers.



The IP NEO is a lightweight portable satellite L-band broadband data terminal and part of a rich portfolio of products based on a robust platform manufactured by Cobham Satcom. The product is primed to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Thuraya 4 Next Generation System (T4-NGS) to provide enhanced connectivity services and extended coverage.







