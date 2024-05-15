New Dell PowerEdge Servers Support Workloads from the Data Center to the Edge

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE – May 15, 2024



• New Dell PowerEdge R670 and R770 CSP Edition servers introduce performance upgrades and a new standardized server architecture for simpler deployment and serviceability

• CSP Edition servers will be first to market with the Intel® Xeon® 6 Efficient core processor

• New Dell PowerEdge T160 and R260 servers double the performance in a smaller footprint



Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) expands the industry’s top-selling server portfolio with performance and efficiency upgrades for wherever Dell PowerEdge is deployed. These servers represent the latest generation of server innovation for Dell’s largest and smallest customers.



Built with versatility in mind, these new Dell PowerEdge servers offer efficient configurations that will simplify operations for organizations including CSPs of all sizes, small business owners and those operating at the edge. With performance improvements across the new servers, customers have the compute power to handle a range of workloads.



“Our customers are turning to our newest servers to run more compute-intensive workloads while trying to manage power and emissions,” said Travis Vigil, senior vice president, Infrastructure Solutions Group Product Management, Dell Technologies. “This builds on our 30 years of experience where Dell PowerEdge has been the backbone of IT infrastructure, helping customers adapt to evolving business needs and supporting workloads across edge, core data centers and the cloud.”



Enhanced performance and efficiency for cloud service providers



New Dell PowerEdge R670 CSP Edition and R770 CSP Edition servers offer cloud service providers optimal performance for high performance computing, including high-density and scale-out cloud workloads like virtualization and data analytics. Additionally, through the Dell Early Access Program, customers can evaluate these new server designs so CSPs can scale production from day one of availability.



Designed with Smart Cooling technology, these servers are energy efficient and intelligently adapt to changing environments. The compact form factor with front I/O for cold aisle serviceability and versatile configurations makes these servers simpler to deploy and service, making them ideal for specialized data centers.



Bringing the Intel® Xeon® 6 Efficient core processor to market first, customers will see up to 2.3x more performance per rack compared to the previous generation.1 These servers are equipped with Dell Open Server Manager built on OpenBMCTM to simplify management in an open ecosystem for large, heterogeneous environments.



These new CSP Edition servers mark the debut of the Data Center – Modular Hardware System (DC-MHS) architecture in the Dell PowerEdge portfolio. This DC-MHS specification supports easier server integration into existing infrastructure by standardizing servers, improving design and customer choice. Part of the Open Compute Project, DC-MHS is a collaboration between six companies, including Dell Technologies and Intel, focused on redesigning hardware technology to make data center, edge and enterprise infrastructure more interoperable.



“Intel is excited to have Dell Technologies at the forefront of our development on the latest generation of Intel® Xeon® 6 processor, enabling customers across industries to quickly and seamlessly deliver on the promise of high density, efficient compute for AI datacenters of the future,” said Ryan Tabrah, Vice President & General Manager of Intel® Xeon® Efficient-core Products, Intel Corporation.





Smaller footprint, double the performance



The Dell PowerEdge T160 and R260 servers bring compact computing to small businesses and remote offices looking for powerful, dense configurations. At almost half the physical footprint (42%), the stackable T160 offers a lower carbon footprint via the increased use of sustainable materials including an unpainted metal chassis. The server is up to 23% more power efficient compared to the previous generation.2 The R260 also has a reduced physical footprint (24%), increasing its versatility.



Both servers feature the Intel® Xeon® E-2400 Processors, offering double the performance compared to the previous generation.3 The T160 is ideal for organizations looking to do real-time data processing at near-edge installations. The R260 works well for deploying near-edge virtualization, minimizing latency up to 50%.4 For those working in harsh environments, the T160 and R260 are equipped with filter bezels, shielding the inner hardware from dust and grease particles, helping ensure unobstructed airflow for better performance and acoustics.



“Technology that maximizes energy efficiency and infrastructure density without compromising performance is critical for modern sustainable datacenter operations,” said Kuba Stolarski, research vice president, IDC Enterprise Infrastructure Practice. “Dell’s portfolio offers organizations of all sizes innovative server solutions to meet their sustainability goals while simplifying management and upleveling performance with the current generation of technology.”







