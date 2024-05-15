Burgan Bank – Ratings Affirmed with a Stable Outlook

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Burgan Bank K.P.S.C. (BB) at ‘A+’ and ‘A1’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed BB’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘bbb+’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bbb+’, and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of High. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR remains Stable.



As the ESL is set at High, there is a three-notch uplift for the LT FCR over the BSR, taking it to ‘A+’. The ESL reflects CI’s view that official support for BB would be forthcoming if needed. As the sovereign is itself rated ‘A+’ by CI, financial capacity to support is not in doubt. Despite the lack of government ownership, willingness to support is also considered to be strong given BB’s systemic importance (D-SIB) within Kuwait, the continuing blanket guarantee by the Kuwaiti government of customer deposits placed domestically, and the government’s track record in dealing with other banks in financial distress.



The Bank’s BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bbb+’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bbb’, with the latter indicative of a level of modest risk. OPERA reflects the substantial financial buffer of the sovereign and its capacity to support the banking system in case of imbalances. It also reflects the economy’s limited diversification, including high reliance on hydrocarbon exports, and considerable policy risk in view of the continued delay to pass key laws such as the debt law and other reforms. Kuwait’s economic performance in 2023 was satisfactory.



In regard to OPERA, BB does have a significant asset base in volatile operating environments, including Turkiye. The latter has high external liquidity risks due to low external reserve buffers and the elevated short-term external debt of banks and non-financial corporations. There is also a high degree of variability in monetary policy, and elevated financial and macroeconomic stability risks in Turkiye.



In December 2023, BB sold a 52% stake (it previously owned 99.7%) in BB Turkiye (BBT) to Al Rawabi United Holding, owned by KIPCO. BB maintains operational control and therefore BBT continues to be consolidated in BB’s accounts. The transaction is part of BB’s asset reallocation strategy, whereby the Bank wants to optimise its exposure to subsidiaries and focus on its core market – Kuwait. The transaction will help BB reduce its exposure to the Turkish market directly; it has also strengthened BB’s regulatory capital ratios which were very good at end-2023. BB’s ownership is now 47.55%. Hence, the FX translation impact on BB’s equity and the impact from future hyperinflation is limited to BB’s 47.55% stake. BBT’s proportion of BB’s consolidated assets was 12% at end-2023.



The Bank’s BSR and CFS rating are supported by good asset quality overall, solid credit loss absorption capacity, and sound capital adequacy. Non-financial supporting factors are BB’s good business model and franchise particularly in Kuwait, and majority ownership by the well-regarded KIPCO group.



The business strategy emphasises cautious growth but with strategic priorities – including transforming its retail banking business. BB’s main focus is Kuwait, but it has a number of international subsidiaries. The proportion of Kuwait-based assets was 77% of the balance sheet at end-2023. BB has subsidiaries in Turkiye, Algeria, and Tunisia. It’s previous Iraqi subsidiary, Bank of Baghdad (BoB), was sold in February 2023. This sale was in line with BB’s pursuance of strategic asset reallocation.



The main credit challenges relate to the overseas subsidiaries, particularly in Turkiye, where markets are subject to elevated levels of political and economic risk. Hence, the sale of a large stake in BBT is a positive move. BBT’s performance was better in 2023 despite the volatile economic conditions. BBT has focused on growing its local currency loans cautiously and has also invested in bonds with floating yields. The rise in operating and net profitability was driven by non-interest income through trading and other income sources.



Other challenges at the parent bank level include concentrations in both borrowers and deposits, as well as the still high level of exposure to the real estate and construction sectors – although these are all common features of the Kuwaiti banking sector. Related party exposure is high against total equity and related party loans form around one-quarter of gross loans, although partly mitigated by just over one-half being covered by collateral. Profitability in terms of both ROAA and operating profit on average assets is also modest and both metrics declined in 2023 due to a higher cost of funds, reflecting increased interest rates.



Loan asset quality remained good in 2023, as was the case in 2022. Credit quality at the Turkish subsidiary has always been more challenging. That said, BBT’s NPL ratio declined further in 2023 to just 0.9%. Asset quality in the Kuwaiti loan book – which makes up 79% of the consolidated total – has been good for some time but corporate NPLs increased in 2023. Credit loss absorption capacity is considered good, reflecting the strong loan loss reserve coverage which are mainly general reserves. Solid capital ratios also mean that the extended NPL coverage ratio is very robust.



BB’s net profit fell in 2023 due to the decline in net interest income, largely on the back of much higher interest expense. It should also be noted that BoB was sold in early 2023 and did not contribute to 2023 performance, and thus the comparison from previous periods is impacted. BoB had contributed 7% of the Group’s net income in 2022. There was a better performance within the Group’s retail banking business, with growth in assets driving retail revenue. For many years, BB’s retail franchise in Kuwait had been underutilised according to management. However, as part of the Bank’s revenue diversification plan, it is focused on rescaling the retail operation.



Liquidity metrics are in general satisfactory (albeit less so than at some of BB’s peers). In 2023, customer deposits funded a higher 66% of total assets; 77% of customer deposits were Kuwait-origin. Customer time deposits grew strongly in 2023; a low 32% of customer deposits are CASA. There is a significant degree of concentration in the deposit base. As with other Kuwaiti banks, this reflects large (and very stable) balances from government sector entities in Kuwait. It has been the experience of CI that such government balances are stable across all banks in Kuwait. BB is an active user of the capital markets, raising Tier 2 subordinated debt and medium-term borrowings. CI views liquidity and refinancing risks at BB as generally being low.



BB has a good capital position, with a solid CET-1 component. With CET-1 at 300bps above the current regulatory minimum at end-2023 and a very solid total CAR, the Bank is well capitalised. The sale of the stake in BBT had a positive impact on BB’s capital ratios (lower FX translation and OCI impact), as did the sale of BoB. Internal capital generation is modest, but the Bank has a supportive majority shareholder. In April 2024, BB launched an up to KWD154mn Basel III-compliant Perpetual Additional Tier 1 Bond (rated ‘BBB-’ by Capital Intelligence). The bonds were issued by private placement.



Rating Outlook



The LT FCR and BSR Outlook remains Stable. CI does not currently expect any of the external or internal credit challenges to result in any downward changes to the ratings over the next 12 months.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



As financial metrics are generally sound and the resulting ratings are already at a high level, improvement is not seen as being likely over the next year. However, if capital ratios, liquidity and profitability metrics improved significantly, then there could be upside pressure provided other metrics were maintained.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



Assuming there is no change in either OPERA or ESL notching, a one notch reduction in the LT FCR to ‘A’ would require a one notch reduction in the BSR to ‘bbb’. Given current financial metrics, such a reduction does not currently appear to be likely within the next 12-month timeframe. If the operating environment was to deteriorate, OPERA might come under pressure; should it be reduced, the ratings would be likely to fall. Separately, should the Bank’s financial profile weaken, particularly in terms of asset quality, liquidity or capital, ratings may fall.



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2019-23. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in November 1992. The ratings were last updated in May 2023. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.



