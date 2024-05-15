Positivo Reports Record Profit, Eneva And Eucatex Face Setbacks In Q1 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Positivo (POSI3) reported a net profit of R$64.3 million ($12.5 million) for the first quarter of 2024. This profit is a significant increase, 7.5 times higher than the same period in 2023.



It marks 65 percent annual growth. According to the company, this is the highest first-quarter net profit ever recorded.



The company's EBITDA for Q1 2024 reached R$115.6 million ($22.5 million), showing a 36.3% increase from the previous year.



However, the EBITDA margin slightly decreased by 0.4 percentage points, reaching 11.6%.



Positivo's gross revenue for the quarter was R$1.17 billion ($227.2 million), a 37.7% increase compared to Q1 2023. Strong sales in Payment Solutions and Special Projects drove this growth.







The company's operational cash generation for the first quarter of 2024 was R$83 million ($16.1 million), boosted by the higher net profit.



Positivo 's leverage ratio, measured as net debt to EBITDA, fell to 1.3 times. This is a 0.2-fold reduction compared to both Q1 2023 and Q4 2023.

Eneva Reports R$60.9 Million ($11.8 Million) Loss in Q1 2024

Eneva (ENEV3) reported a net loss of R$60.9 million ($11.8 million) for the first quarter of 2024, reversing a profit of R$222.9 million ($43.3 million) from the same period the previous year.



This loss was due to reduced revenue and increased financial expenses during the period.



Eneva's EBITDA for Q1 2024 was R$1.089 billion ($211.6 million), reflecting a 6.8% annual decrease.



The EBITDA for Q1 2023 included a positive impact of R$203.9 million ($39.6 million) from market-to-market adjustments to energy contracts.



Excluding this effect, the consolidated EBITDA would have shown a 13.1% annual increase, equating to R$126.7 million ($24.6 million).

Eucatex Reports R$59.6 Million ($11.6 Million) Profit in Q1 2024

Eucatex (EUCA3) reported a recurring net profit of R$59.6 million ($11.6 million) for the first quarter of 2024, a 30.9% decrease compared to the same period in 2023.



This decline reflects the challenges the company faces in the current economic environment.



Eucatex's recurring EBITDA for Q1 2024 was R$137.4 million ($26.7 million), a 7.6% decrease from the R$148.8 million ($28.9 million) reported in Q1 2023.



The EBITDA margin also slightly decreased by 0.5 percentage points, ending the period at 21.4%.



The company's consolidated net revenue for Q1 2024 was R$641 million ($124.5 million), a 5.5% decrease from Q1 2023.



This decline was primarily due to a challenging environment in the furniture and retail segments, which saw a 12.1% reduction in revenue.



Eucatex's management cited increased costs and operational expenses, along with reduced revenue in key segments, as factors impacting net profit.



However, the company highlighted a recovery in certain segments and expects improved performance with market strategy enhancements and international sales expansion.



The company remains optimistic, focusing on cost optimization and operational efficiency to navigate market dynamics.



Overall, while Positivo achieved record profits, Eneva and Eucatex faced financial setbacks in Q1 2024. These results reflect diverse challenges and strategies across these companies.

