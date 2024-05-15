'Have Bad News For Arvind Kejriwal, Narendra Modi Will...': Amit Shah On Delhi CM's 'Retirement' Remark

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Hitting back at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his“Modi will retire” remarks, Union Minister Amit Shah Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will“lead us even after 2029”.“PM Modi will remain till 2029, and Arvind Kejriwal, I have bad news for you...even after 2029 PM Modi will lead us,” Amit Shah told ANI Read: 'Should you believe in PM Narendra Modi's guarantee or Arvind Kejriwal's guarantee?' Delhi CM questionsAmit Shah on Kejriwal's bailReacting to the interim bail granted to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Amit Shah said that he believes this is not a routine judgement. \"A lot of people in this country believe that a special treatment has been given.\"Amit Shah on Kejriwal's campaign for INDIA alliance“Right now he (Arvind Kejriwal) is stuck in another issue (Swati Maliwal assault), let him get free from that then let's see what happens,” Shah told ANI when asked about Arvind Kejriwal's release and campaigning for INDIA alliance Read: UP CM dismisses Kejriwal remarks on PM Modi's retirement: 'Opposition making attempts to...'On May 11, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader had said Modi will retire in accordance with the rules made by him, upon reaching 75 years of age in September 2025 said that if what BJP leaders say is true, then Modiji himself should say that the rule by which (L K) Advaniji retired does not apply to him. \"Although I do not think Modiji will do this. It is clear that he will retire. Just tell us who will be his successor?\" the AAP leader asked Read: Modi to retire next year, who is your next PM? Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal questions BJPKejriwal claims Yogi Adityanath is next in line\"All the leaders of his party said on Saturday that the 75-year rule will not be applicable to Modiji, but not a single leader said that Yogiji will not be removed. So one thing has been confirmed in the last 24 hours that within the next two months, Yogiji will be removed as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister,\" PTI quoted Kejriwal as saying, the UP CM called Kejriwal's remark a“desperate attempt\" to \"launch an attack by using the excuse\" of PM Modi's age.

