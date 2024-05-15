Trump`s private Boeing collides with another plane in Florida airport

(MENAFN) A recent incident at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida has drawn attention as a private jet purportedly owned by former President Donald Trump collided with an unoccupied corporate plane while maneuvering on the tarmac. Reuters reported the incident on Wednesday, citing an anonymous source.



According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the incident occurred on Sunday, May 12, when a privately owned Boeing 757, believed to be Trump's, landed safely at the airport. As the aircraft was taxiing, its winglet made contact with a parked and unoccupied corporate jet. The FAA clarified that the incident took place in an area of the airport not under their control.



The FAA's report did not disclose the owner of the jet involved in the collision, nor did it confirm whether Trump was on board at the time of the incident. However, it has been noted that the day prior to the collision, Trump had flown to New Jersey for a political rally.



The Boeing 757 in question holds significance in Trump's personal and political life. Purchased by Trump in 2011 for USD100 million, the aircraft has undergone extensive customization. Dubbed 'Trump Force One,' the jet was prominently featured during his 2016 presidential campaign, often serving as a backdrop during rallies. Additionally, Trump maintains a residence at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, further linking him to the airport where the collision occurred.

MENAFN15052024000045015687ID1108216120