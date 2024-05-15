Niger unveils why it rejected defense pact with Washington

(MENAFN) Niger's Prime Minister, Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, has shed light on the country's decision to terminate military ties with the United States, citing alleged threats and attempts at coercion by American officials during negotiations. In an interview published by the Washington Post, Zeine detailed the contentious exchanges that led to the abrupt cancellation of a decade-old defense agreement between Niger and the United States.



According to Zeine, a senior United States delegation, including Molly Phee, the State Department's top official for African affairs, visited Niamey in March to negotiate the renewal of the defense agreement. However, instead of productive discussions, the meeting took a confrontational turn as Phee purportedly sought to dictate Niger's diplomatic relationships.



Zeine alleged that Phee warned Niger against engaging with countries such as Iran and Russia in ways deemed unfavorable by Washington, and even threatened sanctions if Niger proceeded with plans to sell uranium to Iran. The Prime Minister condemned these actions as attempts to impose American influence on Niger's foreign policy decisions.



Reflecting on the encounter, Zeine criticized the delegation's approach, describing it as threatening and disrespectful. He asserted that Niger would not tolerate external pressure dictating its international partnerships, emphasizing the need for mutual respect in diplomatic engagements.



In response to what it perceived as undue interference in its sovereignty, Niger's military government swiftly canceled the security agreement with the United States, which had permitted the presence of 1,000 American soldiers and civilian contractors in the country. The decision marked a significant rupture in the longstanding defense cooperation between the two nations.



As tensions between Niger and the US escalate following the breakdown of diplomatic negotiations, Zeine's revelations offer insight into the complexities of international relations and the challenges of balancing sovereignty with strategic alliances in the Sahel region.

