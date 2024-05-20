Bayanat achieves strong financial performance in Q1 of 2024

(MENAFN) Bayanat Company, a prominent entity listed on the Abu Dhabi Financial Market and renowned for its provision of geospatial technology solutions enhanced by artificial intelligence, has unveiled its business performance for the first quarter of 2024. According to disclosures made to the Abu Dhabi Financial Market, the company reported revenues of approximately 113 million dirhams during this period, marking a notable 12 percent increase compared to the same quarter last year.



The surge in revenues is primarily attributed to Bayanat's strategic efforts to expand its market presence and enhance its product portfolio and service offerings across various business sectors. This strategic expansion underscores the company's commitment to fostering sustained growth and meeting the evolving needs of its clientele.



Furthermore, Bayanat reported a total profit of 32 million dirhams for the first quarter of 2024, reflecting a gross profit margin of 28 percent. This positive financial performance is attributed to the company's steadfast focus on its core sectors, including smart operations solutions, smart transportation solutions, and smart geospatial solutions. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence and geospatial solutions has significantly contributed to Bayanat's overall profitability.



In terms of financial metrics, Bayanat's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stood at 8 million dirhams, with a margin of 7 percent. Moreover, the company reported a net profit after tax of 10 million dirhams, representing a net percentage of 9 percent. Notably, Bayanat has continued to generate substantial financial income from investing surplus cash in responsibly managed financial instruments, further bolstering its financial position and contributing to its overall success.



Overall, Bayanat's robust performance in the first quarter of 2024 underscores its resilience and ability to thrive in a dynamic business environment. With a strong focus on innovation, strategic expansion, and customer-centric solutions, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and drive continued growth in the geospatial technology sector.

MENAFN15052024000045015682ID1108216116