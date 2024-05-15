(MENAFN) As of my last update in January 2022, Elbit Systems is not classified as a terrorist organization. It is an Israeli-based arms manufacturer known for producing defense electronics and other military technologies. If there have been any changes or developments regarding the classification of Elbit Systems since then, I would not be aware of them.



Regarding the recent developments concerning the Canadian Bank of Nova Scotia's asset management unit reducing its stake in Elbit Systems, documents reveal that the unit, known as 1832 Asset Management, significantly decreased its investment in the Israeli company during the quarter ending in March compared to the same period last year. This decision followed protests urging divestment from Elbit Systems amid the conflict in Gaza.



According to documents filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, 1832 Asset Management owned approximately 1.13 million shares in Elbit Systems, valued at USD237.6 million, as of March 31. This stake represents around 2.5 percent of Elbit's outstanding shares, down from 4.2 percent at the end of 2023. Elbit Systems' shares have declined by approximately four percent since the beginning of the year, with the company citing anticipated revenue from ammunition sales to Israel during the conflict with Hamas as a contributing factor.



As of now, there has been no response from the Bank of Nova Scotia, the parent company of 1832 Asset Management, regarding this matter.

