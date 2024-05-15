Restored Version Of Akira Kurosawa's 'Seven Samurai’, Which Inspired ‘Sholay’, Screened At Cannes

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) The iconic Japanese film 'Seven Samurai' was screened in its restored version at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday in the Cannes Classic section.

The 4K restored version of the film, directed by legendary Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa, was screened at the Debussy Theatre in the French Riviera. The film, which was released in 1954, is set in the Sengoku period of Japanese history.

The official X, handle of the Cannes Film Festival, wrote:“Focus #CannesClassics Discover the 4K restored version of Akira Kurosawa's The Seven Samurai, to celebrate the 70th anniversary of its first Japanese release. The tranquillity of a small Japanese village is disturbed by repeated attacks from a band of looters. Seven masterless samurai agree to defend the helpless peasants. In the presence of Shion Komatsu.”

It follows the story of a village of desperate farmers who hire samurai in order to fight bandits who will return after the harvest to steal their crops. The film was the most expensive film of its time and took a year to film.

The film has left an indelible mark on the audience. The Hindi film 'Sholay', which is considered a landmark in Hindi cinema, is said to be inspired by the Japanese film.

The Cannes Classic section will also screen the restored version of Shyam Benegal's film 'Manthan'.