AIFF Development Committee Holds Virtual Meet To Address Use Of Funds

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) The development committee of the All India Football Federation held a virtual meet on Wednesday. The event was chaired by Avijit Paul, a member of the Executive Committee of the AIFF.

The event was also attended by the AIFF acting general secretary, Mr. M Satyanarayan alongside Mr. Cliff Nongrum, Mr Kipa and Dr. Sonam T. Ethenpa in order to set guidelines for the utilization of the funds provided by the AIFF for the 2024/25 financial year.

“This is the first development committee meeting of the 2024–25 financial year in AIFF. Ever since the development committee was formed, the states and the AIFF have been working hand in hand for the development of the game across the country. With the help of AIFF, the states have succeeded in increasing the activities of the game throughout the year. We hope to continue in the same vein this time, too,” said Mr Avijit Paul

The meeting saw the committee address the fact that each state will have to host a minimum of four tournaments for the following year with one each being hosted for the junior boys and girls in order to properly utilize the funds being given. AIFF also emphasized on the fact that the use of the Competition Management System (CMS) is mandatory for all events. It is also said that a new set of rules should be made for smoother utilization of developmental funds and should be submitted to the executive committee for approval.

“States are the backbone of Indian Football. The policy of providing the states with the necessary support from the AIFF has made a considerable impact while taking the game forward. We will continue to work together for the progress of football in every corner of India,” said the acting general secretary.

– IANS

aaa/