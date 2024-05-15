Elijah Sutskeaver quit from OpenAI board amid firm’s technological developments

(MENAFN) Ilya Sutskever, one of the co-founders of OpenAI, made headlines on Tuesday with his announcement of stepping down from the company's board of directors. This decision marked the end of a decade-long tenure for Sutskever at OpenAI, a company renowned in Silicon Valley for its groundbreaking "ChatGPT" program, which has significantly advanced the field of generative artificial intelligence.



In a statement posted on the X website, Sutskever expressed his gratitude for the remarkable journey he had experienced with OpenAI. He praised the company's trajectory and expressed confidence in its ability to develop general artificial intelligence that is both safe and beneficial. This reference to AI with cognitive capabilities akin to humans underscores the intense competition among major technology firms in the pursuit of such advancements.



Sutskever's departure from the board comes amidst significant internal upheaval within OpenAI. In November, he was part of the board's decision to dismiss CEO and co-founder Sam Altman, a move that caused confusion and unrest within the San Francisco-based startup. Microsoft, a key investor in OpenAI, swiftly offered Altman a position, while numerous employees demanded the resignation of the entire board. However, Altman was reinstated less than a week later, highlighting the tumultuous period the company endured.



Despite stepping down from the board, Sutskever remains in his role as chief scientist at OpenAI. The company continues to push boundaries in AI development, as evidenced by the recent unveiling of an updated version of its "GPT Chat." This new iteration enables users to engage in more fluid verbal conversations with the program, representing another stride towards the creation of highly advanced AI-powered assistance software. Such innovations underscore the pivotal role that artificial intelligence technology plays as the primary driver for major tech giants in today's landscape.

MENAFN15052024000045015682ID1108215962