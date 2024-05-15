COP29 Crucial For Industrial And Digital Sectors In Achieving Climate Goals

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul Read more

The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFramework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), scheduled to beheld in Baku, is seen as an important platform for achievingclimate goals and zero emissions across various industries, asstated by John Giusti, Chief Regulatory Officer for the GSMA,during the GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024 international conference held inBaku, Azernews reports.

Giusti emphasised the significance of COP29, slated for the endof the year in Baku, from both environmental and sustainabilityperspectives: "I am delighted to cooperate with Azercell mobileoperator on the eve of COP29 in Baku. This year, of course, thereis a lot to be done, and COP29 is a very important event in thisdirection.

He further noted,“Today, approximately two-thirds of the mobileindustry has committed to reducing carbon emissions withscience-based targets in the near term for their revenue."

Giusti highlighted several pressing issues in the realm oftechnology today.

"Looking ahead, I envision artificial intelligence andsustainability becoming integral to our lives. Emergingtechnologies, including artificial intelligence, wield significantinfluence on our societies. While it's still early days, thepotential is immense. Establishing a conducive regulatory frameworkand making strategic investments are crucial steps towardsrealising this potential," he said.