Ukrainian Border Guards Thwart Russian Offensive In Bakhmut Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Border guards from the Revenge (Pomsta) Brigade showed how they thwarted a Russian offensive in the Bakhmut sector.

The State Border Guard Service reported this on Facebook , sharing a relevant video, according to Ukrinform.

At dawn, the enemy attempted to storm the positions of the Ukrainian border guards using two tanks and five armored personnel carriers.

"The enemy convoy was stopped, a tank 64, an APC-82 and about 10 Russian infantrymen were destroyed. Others were eliminated by night bombers and artillery. The occupiers, representatives of the 'barely alive' category, fled the battlefield," the border guards said.

Photo credit: State Border Guard Service