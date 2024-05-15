DGCA: Schengen Applicants Must Provide Correct Information

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Civil Aviation authority (DGCA) stressed on Wednesday the importance of obtaining travel visas for travelers departing to (Schengen) countries from their embassies and providing correct information to avoid rejection of the visa application.

Acting Deputy Director General for Aviation Safety, Air Transport and Civil Aviation Security, Abdullah Al-Rajhi, added in a press statement that all tourism and travel offices that assist citizens in obtaining a Schengen visa must not provide incorrect information for travel tickets and accommodation to applicants.

Al-Rajhi pointed out that providing incorrect information to the embassies would lead to the rejection of the visa application, dtressing that the DGCA would take the necessary legal actions against the offices that violate the instructions.

He stated that all travelers must be careful not to submit visa applications that include incorrect reservations and information for travel tickets and accommodation reservations in order to avoid rejection of the visa application and also ensure the validity of the travel visa for the destination country upon departure from Kuwait International Airport. (end)

aam











MENAFN15052024000071011013ID1108215942