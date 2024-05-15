ASCC Celebrates World Museum Day With Riveting Activities

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 15 (KUNA) -- Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center (ASCC) announced Wednesday a series of riveting programs beginning next Saturday in celebration of World Museum Day to promote roles of cultural centers in education.

In a statement to KUNA, the center mentioned that the celebration, suitable for all age groups, includes a live show performance, interactive workshops, and a discussion panel with experts and academics.

The live show will take spectators in an exciting journey through the developments of the cultural educational scene in the country.

The discussions will revolve around role of museums, innovation, and future of preserving cultural heritage. (end)

