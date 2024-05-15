Amir Visits Doha International Book Fair

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani visited Wednesday morning the 33rd edition of the Doha International Book Fair, which is held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center under the theme 'Knowledge builds civilizations'.

During the tour in the exhibition halls, Amir listened to presentations on the prominent publishing houses from Qatar and sisterly and friendly countries and the new publications they offer. He also visited a number of participating pavilions, especially the pavilion of the Sultanate of Oman, the guest of honour for this edition.

His Highness was briefed on the exhibition's contributions to revitalizing the cultural movement locally and regionally. He also exchanged conversations with officials and participants about developments in publishing industry, shared thoughts, and the efforts made to spread and encourage the culture of reading for various age groups.

His Highness the Amir also reviewed the "Children's Doha" activities, which include workshops and events for children and publishing houses specializing in their books.

During the tour, His Highness was accompanied by a number of Their Excellencies ministers and senior officials.