ASE Sees Marginal Increase In Trading Activity

Amman, May 15 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed its trading session on Wednesday, with a modest uptick of 0.01 percent, settling at 2,386 points.Trading activity was notable, with a total of 3.7 million shares changing hands, valued at JD3.6 million. This activity was driven by 2,490 transactions executed throughout the day.An analysis of the closing prices of publicly traded companies revealed a mixed picture. Specifically, 34 companies saw gains in their share prices, while 27 witnessed declines. Meanwhile, the share prices of 32 companies remained unchanged.