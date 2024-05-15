Oman Sultan, UN Chief Discuss Gaza Situation, Ceasefire Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, May 15 (KUNA) -- Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tareq and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres met on Wednesday to discuss efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Oman News Agency (ONA), the Sultan and the UN chief, who met in Oman, also touched on efforts to allow entry of necessary humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Regional and international developments as well as UN-Omani cooperation were also discussed, added ONA. (end)

nfa













MENAFN15052024000071011013ID1108215802