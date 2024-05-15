(MENAFN- Perspective International) SEREDO 2024 Exhibition Opens in Jeddah



Jeddah: 15 May, 2024 - The Deputy Minister of Municipal Rural Affairs and Housing, Talal bin Mohammed Al-Khunaini, inaugurated on Tuesday May 14, the activities of the second edition of the Saudi Real Estate Development and Ownership (SEREDO) 2024 at the Jeddah International Exhibition & Convention Center in Jeddah today.

The four-day exhibition aims to explore promising opportunities in the real estate development sector, exchange expertise, transfer best practices, and experiences among professionals in the field, and strengthen local and international partnerships. It serves as a platform that brings together leading real estate developers, providing an opportunity for companies to showcase their real estate products to specialists and interested individuals in the sector, and to foster new partnerships.

The event will cover a variety of topics related to the sector through its diverse sessions, notably including discussions on real estate sector developments and analysis of modern market trends, the utilization of geospatial data and its impact on shaping new horizons in real estate, methods and strategies to professionalize real estate auctions, entrepreneurship and innovation in the real estate market, real estate funds, and negotiation techniques for real estate brokers. These sessions will feature the participation of officials, speakers, and specialists in the sector.

The Saudi Real Estate Development and Ownership (SEREDO) 2024 is witnessing the participation of several major real estate development companies, banks, and financial institutions. The objective is to showcase the latest housing projects and financing offers for citizens, contributing to the development and sustainability of the real estate sector and enhancing housing diversity and financing solutions to support the goals of the housing program - one of the key initiatives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, aiming to achieve a 70% homeownership target.







