Ukrenergo Warns Of Emergency Shutdowns Wednesday Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the evening hours of May 15, emergency power shutdowns are highly likely to be applied, affecting both industrial and household consumers across Ukraine.

That's according to the national power grid operator, NEC Ukrenergo , Ukrinform reports.

It is emphasized that there is a significant shortage of electricity in the power system throughout the day. Due to consumption peaks from 6:40 to 8:30, the Ukrenergo Dispatch Center applied controlled emergency shutdowns for industrial and household consumers in all regions, except for that of Kherson. As of 9:30 power supplies have been restored in full.

"When consumption peaks in the evening hours from 18:00 to 23:00, Ukrenergo foresees emergency shutdowns for household and industrial consumers. Also today, from 00:00 to 10:00 and from 16:00 to 24:00, industrial consumers will be subject to energy caps," the statement reads.

It is noted that on May 14, in order to tackle the deficit in the power grid, at the operator's request, emergency assistance was received from 00:00 to 07:00 and from 11:00 to 24:00 from the energy systems of Romania, Poland, and Slovakia. In addition, from 11:00. to 16:00, at the request of the Polish power grid operator, the Ukrainian power system received excess electricity.

On Wednesday, emergency aid from EU countries was applied from 00:00 to 07:00.

Electricity imports on May 15 is scheduled from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova with a total volume of 23,692 MWh.

As reported, on May 14, from 21:00 to 24:00, Ukrenergo was forced to introduce controlled emergency shutdowns in all regions of Ukraine.

Massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure facilities resumed on March 22, 2024. The devastating strikes targeted the Burshtyn, Ladyzhyn, Zmiiv, and Trypillia thermal power plants, as well as hydroelectric power plants.

