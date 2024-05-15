Azerbaijan, Georgia, And Turkiye Collaborate On Streamlining Customs Procedures

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



A meeting of the Trilateral Committee on Customs Issues betweenthe governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkiye took place inTbilisi, the capital of Georgia, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Shahin Baghirov, Chairmanof the State Customs Committee.

During the meeting, discussions were held between the partiesregarding the implementation of the agreement on initialinformation exchange for facilitating transit customs procedureswithin the framework of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project.

The participants emphasised the political, economic, andstrategic significance of the project, highlighting its potentialto bolster regional and international trade volume, enhance transitopportunities for all three countries, and simplify customsprocedures.

Following the tripartite meeting, a final protocol was signed,marking progress in customs cooperation among Azerbaijan, Georgia,and Turkiye.