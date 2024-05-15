Free ICT Europe Releases Manifesto Advocating For An Open Market And Sustainable ICT Practices

(MENAFN- Pressat) Gouda, May 15 – the Free ICT Europe Foundation, a leading advocacy group for sustainable and fair ICT practices, has unveiled at their 10-year anniversary Event in Dublin its manifesto, aimed at revolutionizing the industry and promoting a more environmentally conscious approach to technology comes in time for the newly elected Parliament later this year. Titled "Make the Right to Repair Really Work: Promote Sustainable ICT Products and Services," the manifesto outlines key principles to ensure a more equitable and environmentally friendly ICT landscape.

The manifesto, which comes at a crucial time as the world grapples with the challenges of climate change and resource scarcity, addresses a range of issues regarding both products and services within the ICT sector. With European elections nearby, the right time to share insights. Some of the key recommendations address:

Prohibiting restrictions on independent repair and maintenance.Expanding the Right to Repair Directive to encompass both public and private sectors, with a focus on B2B IT products.Implementing green public procurement policies to prioritize used/refurbished products and support local providers.Extending the ESPR with both Networking equipment and Software, addressing licensing models and transfers.Establishing standards for software licensing, maintenance, and refurbishment.Establishing an easy process for SMEs to file complaints about unfair manufacturer practices.

"We believe that by implementing these measures, we can create a more sustainable and equitable ICT industry that benefits both users, providers and the environment," said Jan Hoogstrate, Executive Director for Free ICT Europe . "It's time to make the 'Circular Economy and the Reduction of Resources' a reality and ensure that innovation and freedom of choice of provider thrive in the ICT sector prevail."

Tomás O'Leary, President of Free ICT Europe added : "Aggressive profit-optimization practices are not only a threat to fair competition and affecting customers, but also a serious problem for the environment. Legislators need to step in with protective measurements.”

Free ICT Europe is calling on policymakers, industry stakeholders, and consumers to support the manifesto and work together to implement its recommendations. By fostering collaboration and driving systemic change, the organization believes that a more sustainable future for ICT is within reach.

