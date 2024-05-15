Cigna Run&Fitness Supports People Of Determination

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



All event proceeds went to Al Noor Rehabilitation & Welfare Association for People of Determination. Activities included 5km, 2.5km walk or run, group spin, yoga, and high intensity interval training.

Dubai, UAE, 15 May 2024 - As part of its commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles in the UAE, Cigna Healthcare, the leading global health services company, recently hosted their fourth Cigna Run&Fitness event of winter 2023-2024 at Al Forsan Park in Expo City Dubai.

The event, designed for all levels of fitness to create a welcoming atmosphere for working out and having fun, also supported the Al Noor Rehabilitation & Welfare Association for People of Determination. Cigna Healthcare donated the full registration fee amounting to over 10,000 AED, to support the Al Noor Rehabilitation & Welfare Association's vision of delivering a high-quality educational experience for students with special needs and disabilities. Additionally, Cigna Healthcare has pledged to match the total funds raised, bringing the total donated amount to over 20,000 AED.

'Our Cigna Run&Fitness events are part of our commitment to the overall mental and physical wellbeing of our customers and the communities where we live and work. These events are designed for everyone - at every level of fitness - to be active with their family and friends in a welcoming and inspiring environment,' said Lianne Braganza-D'Sylva, Chief Marketing Officer MEA, CX Lead, IH Markets, Cigna Healthcare MEA.

'Our partnership with the Al Noor Rehabilitation & Welfare Association reflects Cigna Healthcare' dedication to making a positive impact in the community. We are not only promoting physical fitness but also contributing to the well-being and vitality of people of determination, in collaboration with an organization that shares our values of inclusivity and empowerment.'



