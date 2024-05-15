(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As the Ukraine conflict continues, Germany considers reinstating mandatory military service for young adults over 18.



This move aims to enhance the combat readiness of the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) , which is currently far from battle-ready.



The German Ministry of Defense, advised by military leaders, is evaluating three implementation proposals, two involving compulsory service.



German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius may announce his final decision in June.



Pistorius recently stated, "I am convinced that Germany needs some form of mandatory military service."







The three proposals fall into two categories: mandatory recruitment or optimizing existing recruitment plans.



The mandatory recruitment proposals differ in scope. One requires all young Germans, including women, to serve at least one year in the Bundeswehr.



The other targets only men, selected through an online application process.



Leaked information suggests the most socially accepted proposal involves mandatory service for all youth.



Implementing this plan would require a constitutional amendment.

Germany Eyes Draft Reinstatement as Russian Threat Grows

The Defense Ministry's plan aims to increase the Bundeswehr by 20,000 troops, raising the current force from 180,000 to around 200,000.



Germany's aging population and higher soldier retirement rates make this goal nearly impossible without mandatory service.



However, any proposal to reinstate mandatory military service faces significant opposition. Chancellor Olaf Scholz has firmly opposed such measures.



Coalition partners, the Greens and Free Democrats, also voiced their opposition.



Conversely, the Christian Democrats have expressed willingness to collaborate on a recruitment plan. Pistorius indicated his openness to working with them.



Germany's potential return to mandatory military service reflects the growing security concerns in Europe.



The decision, if implemented, will reshape Germany's defense strategy and require overcoming substantial political resistance.



The outcome will significantly impact Germany's future military readiness and broader European security dynamics.

MENAFN15052024007421016031ID1108215557