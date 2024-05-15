India Visa For American, Austrian, Colombian, Finnish And Swiss Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) India Visa For American Citizens

India has implemented an electronic visa system known as Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) since 2014, enabling individuals from more than 169 countries to request visas through online application. An electronic visa is accessible for American tourists, corporate visitors, and patients seeking medical treatment. American tourists visiting India need to obtain a Tourist e-Visa to enjoy tourism and leisure activities during their stay. Three types of Tourists eVisas are available, with varying validity periods and lengths of stay permitted in India. American citizens holding a Short-Term Tourist eVisa are allowed to remain in India for a maximum of 30 days starting from the day of arrival. This kind is unalterable and unable to be expanded in any manner. Business e-Visa allows Americans to enter India for business or trade purposes. You can stay in India for up to 365 days from the date of issue of the ETA and enter India as many times as you like. However, you may not stay here for more than 180 consecutive days on any one visit. Medical and Medical Assistant e-Visa: Americans who require medical treatment or are accompanying patients receiving treatment in India can apply for an e-Visa for Medical and Medical Assistant online. This type of e-Visa allows you to stay in India for up to 60 days from your arrival date and allows you to enter the country a total of three times. The India e-Visa makes it easy for American travelers to obtain visas to enter the country. American travelers need to meet some requirements to apply for India Visa online.







DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR INDIAN E-VISA FOR US CITIZENS



A valid Passport with at least six months' validity from the expected date of arrival.

You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

A valid Email address to receive the Indian e-Visa in their Inbox.

Full name (as it appears on your passport).

Passport Personal Details Scan. Last Page of Passport (if applicable).

India Visa For Swiss Citizens

Swiss citizens who intend to visit India need to get a visa in advance. Luckily, residents from 169 nations, Switzerland included, have the option to request an e-Visa through online channels for purposes such as tourism, medical reasons, or business ventures. This official document, issued by the government in 2014, permits you to travel to and within India. Swiss citizens have the option to request an e-visa, tourist visa, business visa, or medical visa depending on the reason for their visit. When it comes to tourist visas, Swiss individuals have two choices. The 1-Month Tourist eVisa permits two entries into India and remains valid for 30 days. On the other hand, the 1 Year Indian Tourist eVisa is designed for Swiss visitors and stays valid for a year starting from the date of issuance. It allows multiple entries during any 365-day period with stays of up to 90 consecutive days from the date of entry. The India Business Visa for Swiss Citizens has the same validity period of 1 year. However, the length of stay in India on a business visa is longer. Citizens of Switzerland can stay in India for up to 180 days with the e-business visa. It can be 180 consecutive days or a total of 180 days for multiple trips. This e-Visa is electronically linked to your passport. Applying for Indian Visa for Swiss citizens is easier than ever. Applying for Indian Visa for Swiss Citizens is a simple and quick process that can be completed in about 15 minutes from anywhere in the country as long as the applicant has an internet connection.

TYPES OF eVISA



Tourist eVisa

Business eVisa Medical eVisa

Requirement for Indian Visa for Swiss citizens



Passport – Passport, at least six months of remaining validity from the date of intended arrival. Two blank passport pages for stamps.

Digital photo of yourself – it is recommended that the photo is recently taken. You should not make face gestures in it, and the background should be white.

A scanned passport with its information page

A Valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. Modes of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal has become quite popular, you can use that as well.

India Visa For Austrian Citizens

India is a popular destination for both tourists and business travelers due to its reputation as one of the busiest markets in the world. In 2014, the Indian government introduced an electronic travel authorization system allowing citizens from 169 countries, including Austria, to apply for and obtain an Indian e-Visa. Austrian citizens have a range of e-Visa choices depending on their reason for travel. Austria's visitors have the option to obtain an India Tourist eVisa for engaging in tourism activities, attending spiritual retreats, or visiting loved ones in India. An e-visa permits you to remain for a duration of 30 days starting from your arrival. You can only enter once with this specific e-Visa and it cannot be extended. For conducting business activities during a visit, it is more suitable to apply for an Indian Business eVisa. e-Business Visa – Allows you to stay for one year, which gives you permission to enter India multiple times, but you cannot stay longer than 180 consecutive days for each visit. In addition, travelers can also apply for an Indian e-Medical Visa if the purpose of the visit is to engage in medical tourism during their visit to the country. e-Medical Visa: Used for medical treatment in Indian Territory. This type of eVisa allows you to enter and exit India three times within 60 days. Travelers should apply for an Indian e-Visa online or through a local Indian Embassy or Consulate.

Required Documents for the Indian eVisa for Austrian Citizens



Having a passport with a validity of at least 6 months from the date of the traveler's arrival in India

Having at least 2 blank pages on the passport where entry and exit stamps can be placed.

A complete passport scan of the information page

Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and if you have an account on PayPal, you can use that too. A valid email address to receive the Indian e-Visa in their Inbox.

India Visa For Colombian Citizens

Since 2014, the Indian government has allowed citizens of Colombia to apply for Indian visas online. Citizens from 169 countries around the world can now acquire the eVisa for India, which has significantly contributed to the development of India's tourism industry in recent years. The e-Visa for India allows Colombians to travel for purposes such as tourism, business, or medical reasons, and can be acquired through an online application process. At present, India offers three distinct types of e-Visas, each having their own entry criteria and duration of validity. Everyone is here: The India Tourist e-Visa allows for trips to visit family, attend yoga retreats, and discover the country. This e-Visa is valid for one year and allows two entries into India with a maximum stay of 90 days. The Business e-Visa to Work in India: Valid for Business Meeting, Sales or Exchange, Tour Guide, Recruitment or Conference among others. The Business e-Visa allows double entry for a maximum of 180 days and is valid for one year. The Medical eVisa for India allows travelers to receive short-term medical treatment in India for a maximum of 60 days and three entries. The application form can be completed online from anywhere in the world in just 10 minutes.

Required Documents for Getting the India Visa from Colombia



A passport valid for at least six months from the date of entry in India.

An email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

A valid credit or debit card for the online payment of the visa fee.

A digital copy of the biographical page of the passport. A recent passport-style color photo.

India Visa For Finnish Citizens

In 2014, the Indian government introduced the Indian e-Visa to speed up entry for travelers worldwide, including those from Finland. Residents of 169 different countries have the opportunity to apply for an e-Visa to travel to India. The India eVisa permits travelers to visit India briefly for purposes such as business, leisure, or to visit loved ones. Finnish individuals have the opportunity to acquire e-Visas for different purposes such as business, tourism, and medical treatment. Most countries allow you to visit India for a maximum of 90 days with a tourist eVisa. The tourist visa permits two trips to the country. The e-visa remains valid for either one year or until the 90-day expiration date. Finnish citizens are allowed a maximum of two tourist e-Visa submissions annually. E-Commerce Visa: This visa grants you entry to India for business and trade reasons. Using this type, you can stay in India for a total of up to 365 days from the grant date and multiple entries, each stay not exceeding 180 days. Medical e-Visa – Used for medical treatment in India. This type of e-Visa allows you to stay in India for up to 60 days from the date of your first entry and enter India 2 more times within those 60 days. The e-Visa is easy to apply for and does not require a visit to an embassy or consulate as it is a fully online process. All applicants from Finland need a stable internet connection and the required documents.

Documents Required for Finnish Citizen



A passport valid for at least six months from the date of entry in India.

An email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

A digital copy of the biographical page of the passport. A recent passport-style color photo.