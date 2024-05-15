India Visa For Japanese, Hungarian, Filipino, Spanish And Thailand Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) India Visa For Japanese Citizens

Since 2014, Japanese citizens have had the option to apply for Indian visas online. Citizens from more than 169 countries can apply online for an India e-Visa by submitting an application form. In order to travel to India, Japanese citizens must obtain an India e-Visa, also known as an India Online Visa. Before going to India for tourism, business, or medical reasons, Japanese individuals must secure an Indian e-Visa. The Tourist e-Visa allows people to stay in India for up to 30 days starting from the date of arrival. Understanding that Tourist e-Visas are single-use documents that cannot be transferred is essential. On the other hand, the E-Business Visa is suitable for those who plan to visit India for business purposes. This particular visa is valid for one year from the date of issuance, permitting multiple visits to India within the year. Each stay must not exceed 180 days. Medical and Physician Assistant e-Visas: These e-Visas allow you to enter India for medical treatment or health services. Assistants accompanying e-Medical Visa holders may be issued a Medical Assistant Visa. You can enter the country three times with this type of electronic visa and stay for a total of 60 days from the date of your first arrival. Travelers can get the visa simply by filling out an online form that has fields to fill in passport information and personal information.







Documents Needed for the Indian Visa for Japanese Citizens



A recent digital photo of the traveler

A valid passport with at least six months validity

A complete passport scan of the information page

You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. An e-mail address, so you can get your electronic visa in your inbox.

India Visa For Hungarian Citizens

Hungarians can choose to visit India and enjoy its beautiful natural surroundings by simply applying for a visa online in a matter of minutes. Hungary is one of the 169 countries that qualify for an E-Tourist Visa to India. Since the launch of the India e-Visa in 2014, obtaining an India Travel Permit has been made easier and can be accomplished in just a few easy steps. Hungarians are able to choose from a variety of Indian e-Visas to apply for. Hungarian tourists can stay in India for up to 90 days with the eTourist visa, which permits multiple entries. Hungarian nationals can stay in India for a maximum of 180 days from their entry date with a double-entry e-business visa. The Triple Entry eMedical Visa for India is valid for 120 days from the date of issue and allows a maximum stay of 60 days. The Indian eMedical attendant Visa is granted under the same conditions for family members accompanying the patient. Hungarians must enter India before their e-Visa expires. Once the tourist or business eVisa is approved, the validity period is one year from the date of approval. Hungarians applying for an India eBusiness or eMedical Visa may require additional documentation such as a business card or a letter from the hospital where the treatment will take place. Hungarian citizens can obtain an e-Visa by completing the India e-Visa Application Form which should take no longer than 15 minutes. The application processing takes no longer than 2-4 working days.

Indian Visa Requirements for Hungarian Citizens



A valid Hungarian passport which is still valid for 6 months after you enter India.

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. A valid debit or credit card to pay for the visa fees.

India Visa For Spanish Citizens

India is a highly attractive location for those looking for business and leisure travel options. The Indian authorities have implemented a new online visa application system, which allows Spanish nationals to easily apply for visas to visit India. The visa requirements for Spain in India are alike to those of most other countries. It is important to note that people from more than 169 countries can now apply for an e-Visa for India. Providing information about the purpose of your visit is essential when applying for an Indian visa from Spain, as it assists in identifying the correct type of visa required. The Indian Embassy has also verified that Spanish citizens are allowed to use the Indian Tourist Visa, which is valid for 90 days upon arrival. The India e-Tourist Visa is exclusively offered to Spanish nationals and allows qualifying travelers to roam unrestrictedly for one year. The duration of these stays does not exceed 90 days. The eBusiness Visa, which allows travelers to enter the country multiple entries for a total stay of 180 days, and the eMedical Visa, which allows Spaniards to enter India for medical procedures within a 60-day stay with triple entries. However, with the launch of the e-Visa for India, applying for an India Visa for Spanish citizens has become faster and easier than ever. Spanish Citizens can apply for Indian Visa online by simply filling out the application form.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF SPANISH



A valid Spanish passport with a validity of at least 6 months.

Complete scanned pages of your passport that contain personal information.

You can use a Debit or credit card for paying the visa fees.

An email address that is checked regularly so that you can receive it by mail. Complete Documents with all your travel plan within India. The departure date from Indian territory should also be mentioned.

India Visa For Filipino Citizens

All non-Indian citizens must obtain a visa to travel to India. Travelers can select from a range of e-Visas offered by the Indian government, depending on the reason for their journey. The electronic travel authorization system was launched by the Indian government in 2014 and is accessible to citizens from 169 countries worldwide. Travelers can select from various eVisa types provided by the Indian government depending on their reason for traveling. Individuals from the Philippines who want to explore India have the option of applying for an Indian Tourist eVisa for their journey. Filipino nationals who travel to India with a Tourist eVisa can stay for up to 90 days with a single-entry visa. Those wishing to travel on business can apply for an e-Business Visa. It allows you to stay for 1 year with multiple entry times. India e-Medical Visa: And if you need a medical treatment schedule to enter the country three times or less, you can apply for an e-Medical Visa and stay for a period of 60 days. This measure will enable citizens of these countries to easily apply for and obtain an Indian e-Visa online without having to visit a local Indian Embassy or Consulate.

India Visa Requirements for Philippines Citizens



Valid passport: Citizens of the Philippines will need a valid passport to enter India. You must make sure that the passport does not expire 6 months past your arrival in India.

Email ID: A valid email address so that we will be able to communicate with you through the email address, you will receive your approved visa via email. Payment: You must use a valid debit card or credit card to make the payment for your application.

India Visa For Thailand Citizens

Indian Visa for Thai Citizens is available as an online application form from the Government of India since 2014. Indian Visa for Thai Citizens is for Business, Tourist or Medical visits. The Indian e-Visa can therefore be explained as an online authorization granted to other foreign nationals to allow them to enter India legally for multiple purposes of travel. The Government of India is making available an e-Visa to India for Thai citizens who, like many other countries, are eligible for an e-Travel Authorization to enter India. Citizens from approximately 133 countries are eligible for this e-Visa. The Indian Tourist Visa is a travel authorization for Thai citizens visiting India for pleasure, tourism, yoga retreat and meeting friends and family. This category of eVisa holders can stay in India for 90 days unless one is from USA, USA or Canada as they can stay for 180 days. The E-business Visa can be applied for by Thai citizens who are traveling to India solely on business purpose. This visa is a double-entry visa allowing a stay of up to 180 days. Medical visa for Thai citizens can enter India three times. The India Medical Visa is like a short-term e-Visa for those seeking medical care in India. The length of stay for Electronic Medical Visa holders is 60 days. All Thai citizens traveling to India are required to apply for the India e-Visa online by completing the online application form with the required passport and biographical information to get started.

India Visa Requirements for Thailand



A Valid passport with at least 6 months validity remaining

An email address for communication and receiving the eVisa in their Inbox. A payment card such as a debit or a credit card for payment online.