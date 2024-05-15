US places aggressive tariffs on China

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of trade tensions between the United States and China, the United States has announced a series of steep tariffs on Chinese products, including electric vehicles (EVs), computer chips, solar cells, and lithium-ion batteries. These tariffs, which quadruple duties on EVs to over 100% and introduce new levies on various other goods, are part of the Biden administration's efforts to safeguard American workers and businesses.



The tariffs, impacting approximately USD18 billion worth of Chinese imports, target a range of key sectors such as steel, aluminum, semiconductors, batteries, critical minerals, and cranes. According to officials at the White House, these measures are a response to what they perceive as years of "unfair trade practices" by China, including forced technology transfers, intellectual property violations, and cyberhacking of American companies.



Lael Brainard, White House National Economic Adviser, emphasized that China's actions have allowed it to bolster its own economic growth at the expense of other nations, flooding global markets with underpriced exports due to unfair practices. The administration argues that these revised tariffs are necessary to address China's continued exploitation of global trade dynamics.



United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai accused China of engaging in the theft of United States intellectual property and noted a perceived increase in aggressive cyber intrusions targeting American technology. Tai pointed to the effectiveness of previous 'Section 301' tariffs in reducing United States imports from China while encouraging imports from other countries.



The implementation of these tariffs underscores the deepening rift between the two economic superpowers and signals a heightened level of economic confrontation. With the United States importing USD427 billion in goods from China in 2023 and exporting USD148 billion, the impact of these tariffs on bilateral trade relations is expected to be substantial, potentially reshaping global trade dynamics in the process.

