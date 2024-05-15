Ukraine Stops Russia's Attempts To Break Through Defense Lines In East, Fighting Ongoing In Lukyantsi, Vovchansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The situation at the front in the area of Lukyantsi and Vovchansk in Kharkiv region remains difficult, but under Ukraine's control.

That's according to Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the Khortytsia Grouping of Troops, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"In the war zone manned by the Khortytsia operational-strategic grouping of troops, the situation on the eastern front remains aggravated, but our defense forces are fighting intense defensive battles. Attempts by the Russian occupiers to break through our defenses have been thwarted. The situation has been stabilized, in particular on the Kharkiv axis," Voloshyn informed.

According to the official, the situation is dynamically changing as fierce defensive battles continue.

"On a significant part of our border strip there are settlements where the enemy is trying to gain a foothold and use them for further advance. Over the past day, our units repelled 11 enemy assaults, including in Hlyboke, Lyptsi, Lukianivka, Borysivka, Neskuchne, Shebekino, and Vovchansk," the spokesman said.

According to Voloshyn, fighting continues in Lukyantsi and Vovchansk in Kharkiv region as the invaders are trying to gain a certain tactical edge in areas where they are aiming to seize better positions.

"By their actions, the enemy attempted to ensure favorable conditions for further advance, in particular to occupy more advantageous positions in the area, but our defense units do not allow Russian invaders to gain a foothold there. We are counterattacking, striking with artillery, and a large number of UAV units are involved," added Voloshyn.

Amid intense fire pressure and Russia's air support for its ground troops, the Ukrainian forces carried out maneuvers in order to preserve the lives of Ukrainian servicemen and avoid losses in certain areas near Lukyantsi and Vovchansk. The enemy remains under constant fire pressure as well.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's defense intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov assumes that after the offensive effort in Kharkiv region, Russia is also planning an offensive move toward the city of Sumy.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine