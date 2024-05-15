Arab League 33Rd Summit To Kick Off Thurs. In Manama

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 15 (KUNA) -- The Arab League 33rd summit is to kick off tomorrow Thursday, under the chairmanship of Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, with the participation of Arab leaders or their representatives and the Secretary-General of the Arab League.

A number of leaders and heads of delegations began arriving to participate in the summit.

The summit will discuss political, development, security, economic, social, and cultural and media issues included in the draft agenda prepared by the Arab foreign ministers in light of the results of a series of preparatory meetings, as well as the adoption of draft resolutions for the items included in the draft agenda and the draft final declaration (Bahrain Declaration).

The agenda includes 23 items that address various issues related to joint Arab action in the political, economic, social, cultural, media, security, and Arab cooperation with international and regional groups.

The draft agenda also includes an item on the Palestinian issue and the Arab-Israeli conflict.

On Saturday, preparatory meetings for the 33rd regular session kicked off with the participation of Arab states foreign ministers. (end)

