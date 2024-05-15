Top Russian Defense Ministry representative gets detained

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Lieutenant General Yury Kuznetsov, the head of the Main Personnel Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry, has been detained following allegations of bribery, as confirmed by the Investigative Committee. The arrest stems from suspicions of Kuznetsov accepting a substantial bribe from representatives of commercial entities in exchange for favorable actions between 2021 and 2023, during his tenure as the head of the 8th Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.



According to the Investigative Committee spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, searches conducted at Kuznetsov's properties yielded significant findings, including over 100 million rubles in Russian and foreign currencies, as well as valuable assets such as gold coins, collectible watches, and other luxury items. Following these developments, the judge granted investigators' request to remand the suspect into custody.



Kuznetsov, who assumed his role as the head of the Main Personnel Directorate in May 2023, previously held key positions within the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces for over a decade, overseeing matters related to state secrets. This arrest follows a recent string of high-profile corruption cases within the Russian military establishment, including the detention of Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov on similar charges, highlighting ongoing efforts to tackle corruption at the highest levels of government.

