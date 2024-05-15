Sheikh Joaan Attends Schools Olympic Program Closing Ceremony

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani attended the closing ceremony of the 17th edition of Schools Olympic Program (SOP) at the Aspire Dome yesterday.



The ceremony was also attended by QOC First Vice President Mohammed bin Yusuf Al Mana, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Dr. Ibrahim Bin Saleh Al Naimi, SOP Organising Committee Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Khalid Al Thani, and Aspire Zone Foundation CEO Mohamed Khalifa Al Suwaidi.

The programme, SOP's 17th edition, has seen the participation of more than 4000 students competing in nine team and individual sport disciplines.